Unite The Union MOD Members In Gibraltar Undertake Consultative Ballot On Recent Pay Offer From Ministry Of Defence

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2022 .

Unite the Union says they are undertaking a consultative ballot on the recent pay offer from the Ministry of Defence.

A statement from Unite follows below:

Unite the Union (Union for workers in Gibraltar) today Tuesday 23rd August 2022 states that the MOD have presented a three year pay deal which will be worth 12.85% over three years and a series of non-consolidated one off payments in each year for those closest to their maxima. The funding for the award will come from a combination of existing budgeted MoD funding 5.5% and 7.35% from savings generated by MoD staff accepting significant changes to overtime payments and other terms and conditions of employment.

Unite is concerned that when considering inflation estimates this will result in a further real terms pay cuts for all staff across the three years of the award when you consider the austerity pay increases that have been driven by the UK across the last decade. Staff who regularly work overtime are likely to be affected more harshly as the MoD wishes to introduce a policy of critical and non critical overtime. Furthermore, reductions to annual leave are also proposed by reducing annual leave from 31.5 days to 30 days as well as reducing sick pay entitlement. Allowances are also negatively affected concerning supervisory, deputising and responsibility allowances will be replaced and restructured. However proposals have been received about expanding the special leave policy and increases to occupational paternity pay to 6 weeks. This proposal has been made to the whole of the MOD to include the MOD in Gibraltar.

Sam Hennessy Regional Officer for Unite said, “Along with other unions involved in these negotiations we are recommending that our members reject the current offer being presented. Acceptance of this offer at this time will mean real terms pay cuts for members due to the current rate of inflation. Furthermore, the changes to terms and conditions represent other potential losses that members would experience for many years to come. At this moment in time members have received a consultative ballot to either be willing to accept or reject the offer. The ballot closes on Friday 26th August at 12pm. We would urge all Unite members in the MoD Gibraltar to take part in this process in order to support Unite and our other union colleagues in improving pay and terms and conditions for MoD staff.





