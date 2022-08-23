Gibraltar To Participate At UK Youth Parliament

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2022 .

The Government have announced the opportunity for a young person to participate at the UK Youth Parliament sitting in the House of Commons on 4th November 2022. The young person will need to deliver a short address to the Commons from the despatch box on the most important issue currently affecting young people in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Young people aged 11 to 18 who are interested in attending must submit an essay based on the most important issue affecting young people in Gibraltar to the Office of the DeputyChief Minister by no later than Thursday 15th September 2022. Applications can be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar will fund the costs for the successful young person and an accompanying adult.

The successful applicant will receive guidance and advice from the GibraltarCommonwealth Youth Association.

The Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia CMG MP, said: “I would like to thank the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle for providing the Overseas Territories with the opportunity of addressing the UK Youth Parliament at the House of Commons later this year. Not only does this provide an excellent opportunity for our young people but it also clearly demonstrates the strength of the relationship between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar. I would like to encourage as many young people as possible to apply to represent Gibraltar in the House of Commons and to address its Youth Parliament from the iconic despatch box. I look forward to meeting the successful representative for a briefing ahead of his/her departure to the UK.”





