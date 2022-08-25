ESG Welcomes Minister Cortes’ Comments Regard Climate Change

Written by YGTV Team on 25 August 2022 .

The ESG says it welcomes Minister Cortes' recent interview with the Gibraltar Chronicle with his assessment on the present situation regarding “climate change and our preparedness to deliver on our responsibilities locally.”

A statement from the ESG follows below:

We appreciate his public recognition of the very urgent situation and real dangers humanity faces regarding climate change.

Almost every corner of the world is now affected by climate change with extreme weather causing unprecedented and catastrophic damage to many communities and natural environments. Each one of us, as individuals, will be well aware of this climate crisis as we have experienced an incredibly hot summer locally, as has all of Europe, but, as an increasingly informed community, we are also all well aware of what we have so far been directly spared in the form of actual disaster.

Scientists advise that urgent action is required to attempt to limit further uncontrollable warming and greater weather extremes.

However, and in agreement with Dr. Cortes, our present course is plunging us headlong into this dreadful scenario.

During the COP26 governments from around the world made strong pledges and commitments to rise to this once in a lifetime opportunity to take urgent action; sadly, the follow through has been overshadowed by political and economic priorities.

Here, in Gibraltar, we are also continuing with business as usual, with no clear evidence that Government has changed any of its priorities or policies, as a result of climate change. Clearly, however, we cannot postpone the worsening of climate change and the economic pressures that will undoubtedly accompany this.

The ESG would like to see Dr. Cortes's assessment and need for action fully endorsed by Government and at cross party level and for our Climate Change Strategy to be urgently prioritised and actioned.





