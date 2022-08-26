Europa Advance Road to Re-open Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 26 August 2022 .

The Strategic Coordinating Group dealing with the water situation met this morning at No.6 Convent Place. The meeting was chaired by the Minister for Public Utilities, Albert Isola.

The Government’s Technical Service’s Department have advised that they are now in a position to re-open Europa Advance Road from 10am tomorrow. This will be done with a traffic light system in certain sections of the road and will also include traffic calming measures. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in this area and respect the signals at all times.



The advice from AquaGib is that our stock levels are sufficient to continue with the relaxation on restrictions regarding high consumers, albeit in a slow and phased manner. The Government has therefore agreed to continue to gradually lift restrictions in place.



A further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon when the Government expects to hopefully report continued progress in its return to normal stock levels and usage of water.



