‘Our Gibraltar’ Competition - Monica Popham Wins Ministry Of Culture Award

Written by YGTV Team on 31 August 2022 .

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ winners were announced yesterday at the Fine Arts Gallery, with Monica Popham taking home the Ministry of Culture Award.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ annual exhibition is currently being held at the Fine Arts Gallery. The event has been organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), and in association with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes opened the exhibition on Tuesday 30th August 2022.

A panel of judges consisting of Charlene Figueras, Donna Seruya and John Langdon judged the competition.

The Prize winners this year are:

The Ministry of Culture Award - £1500

Monica Popham ‘Airing It Out’

The Our Gibraltar Art Award – Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting and Sculptures 1st Prize - £750

Lenka Tryb ‘Gift For My Nephew’ 2nd Prize - £250

Chris-Anne (Ullger) Alcantara ‘El Porton’

The Our Gibraltar Photography Award – Photographs and Digital Work

1st Prize - £750

Matthew Navas ‘Let’s Fly’

2nd Prize - £250

Naomi Martinez ‘Patio De Vecinos’ The following received ‘Highly Commended’ certificates:

Karl James Ullger ‘Sofa No Leads By C.John’ Wanda Bush ‘Friday Nights- 1 Timothy 4:12’ Gail Francis-Tiron ‘Yanito History Doodle’ Monica Popham ‘Shadows’

Leslie Linares ‘Patio, Castle Ramp’ Sebastian Rodriguez ‘Alameda Gardens Plein Air’

The Exhibition will be open to the public from Wednesday 31st August 2022 to Friday 23rd September 2022. Up to the 9th September weekdays Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm and as from the 12th September, Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm & 3pm to 6pm.