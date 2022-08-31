65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

A delegation from the Gibraltar Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association have attended the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC).

A statement from the Gibraltar Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association follows below:

The Gibraltar Branch was represented by the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, Minister for Justice, Equality and Public Standards and Regulations as the Head of the delegation and the Leader of the Opposition, the Hon Keith Azopardi MP.

The theme of the 65th CPC was “Accessible, Accountable and Strong Parliaments: the Cornerstone of Democracy and Essential for Development”.

The workshops aimed to look at how steps could be taken to tackle important day to day economic or environmental challenges, sustainability, development, mental health, disabilities, making parliaments accessible to innovation and increasing accountability as well at looking at the particular challenges faced by small jurisdictions. The conference further offered a workshop on assistive technologies to make parliaments more inclusive for people with disabilities.

In addition, the Gibraltar Branch also participated in the Small Branches Conference, held prior to the Plenary Conference and is attended by parliamentarians from CPA Branches with populations of up to 500,000.

Minister Sacramento also attended the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarian Conference, where the conference considered the following topics, discussion on some themes will continue at the CWP regional conference that Minister Sacramento will host in Gibraltar in October.

Empowering Women Parliamentarians and Promoting Diversity and Intersectionality • Combatting abuse and harassment in Parliament

Financial Empowerment of Women and Gender Sensitive Budgeting

Promoting Gender Sensitive Parliaments post pandemic.

The Conference also had a regional element to it. In common with other regional groupings, the British Islands and Mediterranean Region, which includes Gibraltar, held a separate meeting.

The General Assembly passed some important resolutions affecting Commonwealth Parliaments and recommendations in various of the areas which had been debated in the workshops.

As always our delegates explained the Gibraltar case whenever we had the opportunity and lobbied for support on which we can rely in future.

Head of Delegation, Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “The CPA is an invaluable network for Gibraltar in terms of learning opportunities and importantly making connections with other Parliamentarians. This conference which this year took place in Halifax, Canada was originally envisaged to have taken place in 2019 but has been postponed various times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was therefore the first time Commonwealth Parliamentarians have been able to meet since the COVID-19 pandemic. This was therefore even more meaningful and networking opportunities were well received”.





