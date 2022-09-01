Teacher And SNLSA Delays Inevitable Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 01 September 2022 .

Following Teacher and SNLSA delays, the Government says the “delays are very much regretted, as is the stress that this has caused in the cases of those who have been unsure as to how they stood in the process.”

A statement from the Government follows below:

The recruitment and appointment process is complex. Because this year it has involved a much larger number of teaching and SNLSA posts given that the Government has increased the complements of both substantially, it has inevitably taken longer than planned.

The delays are very much regretted, as is the stress that this has caused in the cases of those who have been unsure as to how they stood in the process.

However, the most important thing is that all the posts will very shortly be filled and all the schools will open on the dates that had already been determined.

Importantly the schools will very soon have a full complement to take them through the new academic year.

Minister for Education John Cortes said, “I am really sorry that some of our valued teachers and SNLSAs have been inconvenienced in learning of their status late on. We have been working hard to expedite this, but unfortunately it came very close to the edge. I look forward to meeting with the staff as I always do during the course of the term and reassuring them of the support that they get and so much deserve.”





