Charity Cardboard Boat Race 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 01 September 2022 .

The RAOB Gibraltar, in partnership with Ocean Village, is encouraging people to come and watch the Charity Cardboard Boat Race on Saturday 3rd September.

A statement follows below:

We have 15 boats entered in the Senior Race and 6 in the Junior (u16). Boats assemble on Ocean Village Promenade as from 10am where they will be judged for Best Fancy Dress & Best Boat Design by Deputy Mayor Carmen Gomez, Miss Gibraltar Janice Sampere, Mrs Gibraltar Joely Borda, Matthew Turnock from St. John’s, Dick Barton from G.A.D.S. & Jayne Wink from Caring For Gibraltar.

SCHEDULE

1000hrs - Boats assemble for judging

1145hrs - Boats head to main pontoon

1200 Junior Race

1230 Senior Race

1300 Gaming Company Challenge Race

1400 Prize Giving Ceremony

1430 Raffle Draw

Captain Jack Sparrow and Superman will also make an appearance!

Raffle tickets at £1 will be available on the day with some great prizes on offer.

All proceeds go to GBC Open Day, Gibraltar Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society and St. John’s Ambulance.

Please turn up, join in the fun and donate to these worthy causes.