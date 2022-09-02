OS 35 – Overnight Update

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2022 .

The Government says the situation has remained stable with continuous pumping out of diesel from the OS 35 vessel overnight.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The latest figures show 197 cubic metres of diesel have been removed from the vessel as of 07:00hrs today. This represents around 80% of the vessel’s diesel load now successfully removed.

Continuous monitoring has been in place throughout the night including drone and land based thermal imagining.

Port operations at present remain suspended.

HMGoG will continue to inform the public on any updates throughout the course of the morning and the Gibraltar Contingency Council will convene at 12:30pm.





