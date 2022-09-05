Chief Minister Congratulates Incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2022 .

The Chief Minister has today written to the Liz Truss on her selection as Conservative Party Leader and her likely appointment tomorrow by Her Majesty the Queen as Prime Minister.

A statement continued: “The Chief Minister has expressed his warmest congratulations on behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar and thanked her for her continuous support for Gibraltar during her time as International Trade Secretary and, more recently, as Foreign Secretary.



“Mr Picardo also wrote on Friday to the outgoing Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to thank him for the personal support he and his cabinet colleagues have shown for Gibraltar throughout his time in office. The Chief Minister is particularly thankful for Prime Minister Johnson’s efforts in ensuring the successful delivery of lifesaving vaccines to Gibraltar in the midst of the Pandemic which assisted greatly in our fight against COVID-19, the provision of a Sovereign Guarantee for our COVID borrowing and his fulsome support in the negotiations on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU.”



The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I have expressed my warmest congratulations to Liz Truss on her selection as Conservative Party Leader and her likely appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom by Her Majesty the Queen tomorrow. Liz has always been a great friend of Gibraltar and has worked very closely with us during her time as International Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary. As International Trade Secretary, Liz was instrumental in delivering trade deals for Gibraltar and as Foreign Secretary we have worked very closely together on all issues not least on the negotiations for a UK/EU Treaty on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU. I have also personally thanked Ms Truss for her recent offer of support in relation to the OS 35 Incident and look forward to continuing to work closely with her as Prime Minister going forward.”



