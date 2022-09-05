Luftwaffe Band Visit Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2022 .

The German Air Force Band, Luftwaffenmusikkorps Munster have been in Gibraltar for the last week as part of a music tour.

The band which consists of 55 musicians, who are usually based in Münster, North Rhine Westphalia, comprises of six ensembles, from classic trios, brass quintet, jazz ensemble and a function band.



They regularly perform ceremonial events and evening concerts in the Northern part of Germany and throughout the world having visited Canada, United Kingdom, United States and Oman.



German Air Force Band Director of Music, Captain Reckling said: “It is great to be able to play in Gibraltar and alongside my good friend the Bandmaster Tom Rundle-Wood.



“We met back in 2019 and organised a concert in London with the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra at the Guards Chapel.



“Normally we are a band of 55 musicians but on this occasion, there are 11 of us. There were 9 musicians playing on Friday at the Kings Chapel and we really enjoyed it.”



During their time in Gibraltar, the band have rehearsed and played with the Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, and they took the lead with a concert in the Kings Chapel.



Away from the music scene, the band took a hike up the Mediterranean Steps, visited Lower St Michael’s Cave and spent an afternoon participating in water activities at Gunwharf in Her Majesty’s Naval Base.





