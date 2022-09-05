IT&LD Dispute - Staff To Refuse Discretionary Overtime

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2022 .

Staff at the Information Technology & Logistics Department (‘IT&LD’) will refuse to undertake discretionary overtime, whilst reserving the right to escalate into industrial action measures if necessary as part of a dispute declared between the GGCA union and the Government.

A statement from the union set out the background to this decision:



“On the 23rd May 2022, the GGCA declared a dispute with HM GOG in respect of the Information Technology & Logistics Department (‘IT&LD’). The dispute centers on the intended transfer of cybersecurity roles and responsibilities from IT&LD to Digital Services.



“Industrial action measures were to be implemented on the 6th June 2022. However, the industrial action was not commenced, as the official side agreed to suspend the changes to cybersecurity to allow for discussions with staff side. To this end, an introductory meeting was held on 6th July 2022, with a follow up meeting set for the 19th September 2022.



“Unfortunately, in the interim, HM GOG made arrangements to transfer the management of the E-Government servers from IT&LD to Digital services, without consulting with the GGCA. It is shocking that the official side should remove further responsibilities from IT&LD when the GGCA is trying to negotiate a resolution to this dispute. This is unacceptable to the workforce and shows that, in spite of all GGCA attempts to dialogue, the intention of HM GOG is to increasingly reduce the roles and responsibilities of the IT&LD, with a view to eventually dismantling the department entirely.



“Given the above, the only option open to the GGCA is the commencement of industrial action. However, as the IT&LD membership wish to minimize any inconvenience to the general public and to their employer, at this first stage, the workforce will only refuse to undertake discretionary overtime, whilst reserving the right to escalate into industrial action measures if necessary.”