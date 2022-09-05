INS Tarangini Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2022 .

British Forces Gibraltar say they’re delighted about the arrival of the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tarangini.

INS Tarangini, the first Sail Training Ship of the Indian Navy, deployed from Kochi as part of Lokayan 22. The ship, whose name comes from the Hindi word ‘Tarang’ meaning waves, is a three-masted steel barque, designed by Colin Mudie and built at Goa Shipyard Limited, Goa, India in November 1997.



Tarangini, which has a permanent crew of six officers and 30 sailors, is a near sister to STS Lord Nelson with the same hull and rig though with a different layout and deck works.



The ship carried out Flag Hoisting as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - the 76th Anniversary year of India's Independence' at London during the 76th Independence Day on 15 Aug 22.



Presently commanded by Commanding Officer Praveen Kumar, a Gunnery and Missile Technology specialist. A total of 25 Sea trainees from India and two Officer Cadets from Britannia Royal Naval College are embarked onboard for Sail Training.



Over the years, the ship has been deployed extensively for various missions and has successfully undertaken Circumnavigation (2003-04) and four LOKAYANs (2005, 2007, 2015 and 2018). The aim of these overseas deployment has been to undertake training of Sea Trainees, strengthening of bi-lateral ties and showcasing the reach of Indian Navy around the world.



The primary role of the ship is to foster time-honoured virtues of courage, camaraderie and endurance in officer cadets embarking on a naval career.



INS Tarangini provides the budding officers of Navy, a first- hand experience of life onboard a sailing ship and also broadens their horizon about the cultures, traditions and customs of other countries and paves way for interactions with foreign navies.



During her stay in Gibraltar, the ship will undertake joint training with Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron and the crew will lay a wreath at the Commonwealth War memorial.



