GHA Board to Host Public Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2022 .

The GHA Board will host a public meeting at 6.30pm on the 13th September at the University of Gibraltar.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend for an update on the latest developments within the GHA and the planned changes to be implemented in the coming months. There will be ample opportunity for the public to express their views and concerns directly to the Board and to the Director General.



The GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘These public sessions provide an important forum through with members of the public can meet directly with the GHA’s Senior Management. The experiences, views and constructive criticism of the community we serve are always welcome. It is vitally important that as we begin to rollout and implement the Reset, Restart and Recover strategy that we are tuned in to what works well and areas that might need further improvement, always with the ultimate aim of providing the best possible service to our patients and their loved ones.’



Members of the public who wish to attend and who have additional access requirements (e.g. hearing loops, wheelchair access) should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 9th September.



