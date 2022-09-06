Government Says GGCA Statements Are “Untrue”

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2022 .

The Government says it notes “with surprise” the statements made by the GGCA in respect of the ITLD Department, especially at a time when a second meeting to discuss matters between Government and the GGCA is scheduled for the 19th September.

A statement ended: “Much of what the GGCA have stated in respect of this dispute is untrue, and Government will be making a full statement with the relevant facts for the public to have all the material facts available to them.”