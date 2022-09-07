Book It In To The Library

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2022 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police, Chief of Police Rob Allen was delighted to meet with Mr Aaron Bougourd who presented him with a signed copy of a book by Mr Harry Wynne and his late wife Joyce.

Mr Wynne is a UK-based police historian who as part of his research has explored the history of Defence police forces operating overseas – including the Gibraltar Defence Police and its forerunners.



Chief of Police, Rob Allen, said: “I was pleased to meet with Aaron Bougourd and honoured to receive a signed copy of Harry & Joyce Wynne’s book. At the ripe age of 91, Harry has maintained his interest in all things police, and it is great that the GDP formed part of his research and the finished book.”





