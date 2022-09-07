OS 35 Recovery Coordination Group Update

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2022 .

The OS 35 Recovery Coordination Group met for the first time this afternoon at No 6 Convent Place. The meeting was chaired by Minister for the Port Vijay Daryanani and was attended by the Captain of the Port and representatives from stakeholder departments and agencies.

SITUATION UPDATE



The situation onboard the vessel is stable, with no significant developments and operations ongoing.



The vessel MULTICAT NERO, (which has 2 very large cranes and sizeable deck space) is working to remove non-liquid waste and other items that are potential future contaminants. Since it became operational, it has offloaded 51 big bags with collected loose items and paint, 22 drums, mattresses and 10 oily waste bags.



The salvage team has commenced clearing the cold store and provisions.



PUMPING



Tanks 2 port and starboard are being prepared for an operation to remove remaining residues, in so far as this is possible, tomorrow.



Further tests are being conducted on Tank 1 centre starboard to investigate the presence of any extractable residual fuel. Tests to all other parts of tank 1 have not revealed the presence of extractable fuel.



Works are ongoing to consolidate the remaining oil inventory stored in small tanks into the previously emptied diesel tank for removal from the vessel.



FREE FLOATING SHEEN



As expected, there is some light sheening outside the second boom but all indications are that the amount of free floating sheen is significantly reduced.



Skimming is ongoing at 2 locations on the OS 35’s deck, inside both booms and in J formation on the Eastside.



NON-BUNKERING PORT OPERATIONS TO RESUME TONIGHT



The Captain of the Port is satisfied that non-bunkering operations at the Gibraltar Port can resume tonight, as part of a scaled re-opening of the Port.



BEACHES



There are no new reports of significant sheen coming in to shore.



The boom at Sandy Bay will be repaired, with the addition of a further 25 metres, which will allow the beach to be sealed.



A 100m hybrid boom with properties of both curtain and sorbent boom will be deployed at Little Bay over the next 24 hours, which will provide further protection to the AquaGib water intake inlets.



Specialist OSRL teams, together with GJBS and technical support from the Department of Environment, have conducted a cleanup operation at at Gorham’s Cave.



OSRL continue to conduct surveys and assessments of the beaches and coastline. The Recovery Coordination Group will reconvene tomorrow at 2pm.