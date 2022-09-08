National Day Message From His Excellency The Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2022 .

Below follows the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel's National Day Message:

In June 2020, I had the privilege of becoming the Governor and Commander-in-Chief of Gibraltar.

I arrived in unusual circumstances, out of lockdown in the UK, into semi-lockdown in Gibraltar, with just a few suitcases of luggage arriving with me on that British Airways flight.

Despite those difficult times, the warmth of the welcome extended to me then, and the kindness shown to me by the people of Gibraltar ever since, has quite literally been overwhelming, and I am so very grateful to everyone.

Two years ago, the Chief Minister and I walked thorough Casemates on National Day and it was a delight to see many people enjoying themselves but in a very restrictive way. The same happened last year.

Covid played havoc with our lives and we were separated from our loved ones and only able to celebrate in the most restrained way – although I have to say that many people welcomed the Chief Minister and me to share their BBQ lunches as we made our way around the beaches.

This year, I hope to be able to experience a more traditional National Day celebration, in Casemates and of course around the Rock. We must still be cautious as Covid is still with us but we can let our hair down a little more, and enjoy special time with our families and friends.

And my goodness, we deserve to have a party. Covid, the on-going uncertainty of the EU negations, world affairs affecting our economy, a water crisis and most recently the demands

we have faced with the navigation incident that leaves a ship aground not far off our eastern shore, have challenged us all.

But Gibraltar and Gibraltarians have once again proven to be resilient in the face of difficulty, eyes always set on the future, if remembering the past.

After all, the past defines us – to a good degree.

As Winston Churchill once said, “a nation which forgets its past has no future”.

And so it is right and proper that Gibraltar celebrates its National Day with enthusiasm. A day which primarily celebrates Gibraltar’s right as a people to determine their own future, but also their commitment to remain part of the United Kingdom family, and of course the Commonwealth.

The bond between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar stretches back 318 years.

The role that the United Kingdom plays in the affairs of Gibraltar has changed over time but I like to think that the bond between two people, separated only by geography, is stronger today than it has been for many years. And if I needed any evidence of that, it was in the welcome afforded to the Earl and Countess of Wessex who visited in June to help us celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen.

In Casemates on Saturday, people will gather dressed in red and white to listen to a number of speeches and to enjoy a celebration of what is fundamental to the principle of democracy - freedom of choice.

As a people, we rejoice in having such freedom. We also celebrate the fact that Gibraltar remains proud to fly the Union Flag alongside the Flag of Gibraltar, the length and breadth of Main Street, at the top of flagpoles and from so many balconies and windows across this unique and very wonderful place.

I shall be celebrating with you and wish you all, a very happy National Day.

Photo by Jonathan Scott



