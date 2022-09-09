Together Gibraltar Mourns The Passing Her Majesty The Queen

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2022 .

Below follows a statement from Together Gibraltar:

The passing of Queen Elizabeth is an especially sad day for Britain, but not only for Britain.

Her death is a truly global event, impacting roughly a third of the people on the planet - those belonging to the commonwealth of nations, an institution centred around her figure.

This is just a nugget of the importance of Queen Elizabeth the second, Britain’s longest serving Monarch who, only recently surpassed 70 years of service and celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

Her reign boasts a plethora of undeniable achievements. Having Inherited an institution in disarray, she brought stability to the crown for seven decades, generating great public consensus around her figure and rescuing an institution many though doomed.

Queen Elizabeth had an uncanny capacity to unite the country and elevate the morale of its people in difficult times, with a closeness and ability for empathy that is extremely rare in figures of her stature. She was an indefatigable activist and fundraiser for hundreds of charities, and is credited with raising an incredible £1.4 billion for the causes she supported.

TG leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “Queen Elizabeth has carried herself in a manner befitting a monarch for over 70 years, carrying her family through a myriad controversies with dignity and aplomb. She has remained relevant until the last days of her extraordinarily long life, displaying a remarkable ability to keep up with the changing times and a changing Britain.

Always a staunch defender of British Gibraltar, she showed her commitment to our people when she visited Gibraltar in 1954, despite the threats of the Spanish fascist regime. The pictures of HM next to my father during her visit to Gibraltar still hang proudly in my family home, a testament to her love for and commitment to the Rock and its people.”

The entire British family of nations, Gibraltar of course included, mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth and laments the end of her exemplary reign. Now that war rears its ugly head again, and a new wave of demagogues and petty fascists threaten global stability, losing the calm, reasonable and empathic presence of our Queen becomes and even greater tragedy for all.

May she RIP





