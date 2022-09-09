Chief Secretary Expresses Condolences On The Passing Of HM The Queen

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2022 .

The Chief Secretary has expressed his condolences on behalf of the Civil Service following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.

The Chief Secretary, Mr Darren Grech, said: “This is a terribly sad time for Gibraltar. Her Majesty TheQueen, Elizabeth II was an inspiration to all of us. Her loyalty and dedication was admirable and as the Head oftheCivil Service of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar I would like to express our sincerest condolences to King Charles III and his family on the very sad passing of The Queen.”





