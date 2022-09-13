GHA Postpones Public Meeting Until After Period Of National Mourning

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2022 .

Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the GHA board is postponing their public meeting scheduled for this afternoon until after the period of National Mourning.

The Chairman of the GHA Board, Prof Ian Cumming OBE and the Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan OBE, said: “On behalf of all of the staff at the Gibraltar Health Authority, we would like to express our most sincere condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We have decided that, as a sign of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, we will be postponing our public meeting which was originally being held later today. We would like to reassure the general public that we will be announcing a new date for the public meeting, which we were very much looking forward to, as soon as the period of national mourning has concluded.”





