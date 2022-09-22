Triay Lawyers Ltd Becomes Latest Strategic Partner To Join CWEIC

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2022 .

Triay Lawyers Ltd has become the latest Strategic Partner to join the Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council (CWEIC) and the Commonwealth Legal Network.

A statement from CWEIC follows below:

Joseph E. Triay (Melo), Senior Partner of Triay commented:

“It is a pleasure to join CWEIC. In a post-Brexit world, the Commonwealth will play an ever more important role and it is important that we are able to position Gibraltar’s offering within that. We look forward to working with our colleagues across the network to explore areas of mutual interest and opportunities.”

Chair of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council’s Gibraltar office, Ed Davis CB CBE, commented:

“CWEIC Gibraltar’s Branch is delighted to welcome Triay as our latest Strategic Partner. As all Gibraltarians know, Triay has a long and distinguished reputation for delivering the full scope of legal services to a wide range of international clients. As the world looks beyond the current global economic challenges, CWEIC is excited that it is going to be working with Triay to broaden and deepen the firm’s international client base across the Commonwealth. As with CWEIC’s other Strategic Partners, the resultant business opportunity for Triay is potentially considerable.”

CWEIC is a commercial, not-for-profit membership organisation with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 54 Commonwealth member nations.

More information in relation to CWEIC can be found at www.cweic.org





