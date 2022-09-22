Triay Lawyers Ltd Becomes Latest Strategic Partner To Join CWEIC

Written by YGTV Team on .

Triay Lawyers Ltd has become the latest Strategic Partner to join the Commonwealth  Enterprise & Investment Council (CWEIC) and the Commonwealth Legal Network. 

A statement from CWEIC follows below:

Joseph E. Triay (Melo), Senior Partner of Triay commented: 

“It is a pleasure to join CWEIC. In a post-Brexit world, the Commonwealth will play an ever  more important role and it is important that we are able to position Gibraltar’s offering  within that. We look forward to working with our colleagues across the network to explore  areas of mutual interest and opportunities.” 

Chair of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council’s Gibraltar office, Ed Davis  CB CBE, commented:  

“CWEIC Gibraltar’s Branch is delighted to welcome Triay as our latest Strategic Partner. As  all Gibraltarians know, Triay has a long and distinguished reputation for delivering the full  scope of legal services to a wide range of international clients. As the world looks beyond  the current global economic challenges, CWEIC is excited that it is going to be working with  Triay to broaden and deepen the firm’s international client base across the Commonwealth.  As with CWEIC’s other Strategic Partners, the resultant business opportunity for Triay is  potentially considerable.” 

CWEIC is a commercial, not-for-profit membership organisation with an official mandate  from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment  throughout the 54 Commonwealth member nations. 

More information in relation to CWEIC can be found at www.cweic.org



share with Whatsapp