Convent Christmas Card Competition 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 26 September 2022 .

His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, in association with the Department of Education, has announced the 2022 official Convent Christmas card design competition for school children in Gibraltar.

The deadline for submission is 9am on Friday 4th November 2022.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

Competition Guidelines:

∙ The competition is open to all schools in Gibraltar for Years 3 to 6 pupils. ∙ The Christmas card can be Landscape or Portrait in orientation.

∙ There should be no writing on the card.

∙ Designs must be done by hand. Computer programmes should not be used to create card images.

∙ To allow for easy print reproduction, designs must not be three-dimensional. ∙ All submissions should be made through the school.

∙ All entries will be judged by a panel of judges, including His Excellency The Governor, and Minister for Education. Cards will be judged on the degree to which they meet three criteria: a representation of the spirit and events of a Gibraltarian Christmas; visual and emotional impact; and design originality.

The Winner will receive an Apple iPad (9th generation) 10.2-inch Wi-Fi 64GB, with the first and second runners up receiving an AirPods (3rd generation) and a Newton Store Voucher for £50 respectively. All kindly donated by Newton Systems Ltd.

The Winner along with two runners-up will also be invited to lunch with the Governor at The Convent.





