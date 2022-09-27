GSLA Summer Sports And Leisure Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2022 .

This summer the GSLA’s Sports Train returned to full capacity with the reintroduction of Family Fun Evenings.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Over 570 children registered and attended the programme – the highest turnout ever – with over 100 people attending the Tuesday Family Fun Evening sessions. It was the first unrestricted summer since the pandemic and the numbers do not only confirm this but reiterate the impact and importance of the programme in the local sports and leisure calendar which also incorporates a range of cultural activities.

GSLA CEO Reagan Lima, said: ‘It’s great to see the families and children enjoying the summer programme, which continues to grow in popularity year on year.’

Minister for Youth and Sport, Steven Linares, said: ‘The success of this programme goes to show the hard work and dedication by the GSLAteam. These activities continue to grow, and it is great to see these events return so successfully in an unrestricted manner’.





