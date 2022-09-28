Gibraltar National Celebrations 2022 - Presentation Of Cheques

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2022 .

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes, today presented cheques on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group to the value of £9,000. These funds were collected during the Gibraltar Fair and then shared amongst the charities that participated in our celebrations.

Minister Cortes addressed representatives of the pertinent charities and said:

‘His Majesty’s Government is indebted to those charities, as indeed we are to those non-charitable organisations and volunteer groups, because it is thanks to their efforts and their support that Gibraltar is able to enjoy a varied programme of entertainment during our annual festivities.

The staff at Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the SDGG, worked very hard to co-ordinate the many events that took place, but the charities, organisations and individuals who contributed to the outstanding success of this year’s Gibraltar Fair, National Celebrations, and its ancillary events need to be thanked and acknowledged.’

Cheques were presented to the following charities:

Clubhouse Gibraltar

Gibraltar National Dance Organisation

Gibraltar Women’s Health Group

International Lions Club of Gibraltar

Nazareth House

Psychological Support Group

Special Olympics





