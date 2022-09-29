Expression Of Interest For New Urban Wastewater Treatment Plant

29 September 2022

The Government of Gibraltar has re-launched the procurement process for the new Urban Wastewater Treatment Plant in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In keeping with the initial plans for urban wastewater treatment, the plant is still set to be located at the site currently known as the Brewery Crusher in Europa Point and must be designed to meet population and effluent flow increases over the next 20 years. Notwithstanding the above, the Department of the Environment is open to consider alternative placement locations and solutions which will be given equal consideration. All proposals will be subjected to a rigorous environmental assessment process.

The EOI containing further technical information can be accessed from the following Government website - https://bit.ly/3CgzRX0. Interested parties are advised that Expressions of Interest must be deposited at Suite 2B, Leanse Place, Town Range, Gibraltar, by no later than noon on the 31st October 2022. Electronic submissions by email are also accepted and these can be submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by the aforementioned closing date.

The Expression of Interest is a significant positive step towards the construction of an Urban Wastewater Treatment Plantin Gibraltar that has seen numerous delays due to one ofthe previous companies initially awarded preferred bidder status going into liquidation. Given the change in circumstances and subsequent impacts on the procurement process, HMGoG has taken the view that initiating a new procurement process is necessary to proceed with the much needed development of an Urban Wasterwater Treatment Plant capable of serving Gibraltar’s needs. HMGoG is confident that the new procurement process will allow for significant progress to be made this year with the aim of having an Urban Wastewater Treatment Plant constructed and commissioned as soon as possible.

For further information on the EOI, including any technical queries, please contact Tel: (+350) 20072178 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





