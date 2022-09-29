Literature Week Pop-up Bookshop

29 September 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will be hosting a dedicated bookshop for the duration of Gibraltar Literature Week, at the John Mackintosh Hall, from the 7th to the 12th of November 2022.

GCS is extending an invitation to local authors who would like to make use of this bookshop, affording them the opportunity to be part of the weeklong event, which will provide an avenue for sales for them.



The bookshop will be a ‘pop-up’ shop, managed by GCS, allowing the public to purchase books locally from the cultural hub.



This year’s Literature Week will also include the participation of international authors, and their titles will also be available. Information on all the sessions and tickets will be available soon on buytickets.gi



Those interested in having their books sold at the bookshop should contact GCS’ Accounts Department on 20045284 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.