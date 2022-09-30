Ceremony Of The Keys 2022

The Ceremony of The Keys took place yesterday at Casemates Square.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The Commander of British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, His Excellency the  Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, the Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia, and  His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD were all present for the annual event.  

The ceremony is a reminder that each evening during the Great Siege the Fortress was  locked and platoons were posted outside the walls on the North Front of the Rock to act  as sentries.  

The troops paid their respects to the Governor and marched through the Landport  Gates, which was the only land entrance to the Fortress. The gates, which were built in  1729, still retain many of their original features.  

The crowd were entertained with renditions of Sweet Caroline and God Save The King from the Band & Corps of Drums of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Band of the  Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, who are currently visiting the Rock and providing  support to the RG Band. 

After the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s B Company marched through the square, they were  inspected by Vice Admiral Sir David Steel and Commodore Tom Guy. Once the  inspection was completed, the Port Sergeant received the Keys from His Excellency the  Governor before securing the Fortress and reporting “All’s well”. 


