Ceremony Of The Keys 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2022 .

The Ceremony of The Keys took place yesterday at Casemates Square.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The Commander of British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, the Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia, and His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD were all present for the annual event.

The ceremony is a reminder that each evening during the Great Siege the Fortress was locked and platoons were posted outside the walls on the North Front of the Rock to act as sentries.

The troops paid their respects to the Governor and marched through the Landport Gates, which was the only land entrance to the Fortress. The gates, which were built in 1729, still retain many of their original features.

The crowd were entertained with renditions of Sweet Caroline and God Save The King from the Band & Corps of Drums of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Band of the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, who are currently visiting the Rock and providing support to the RG Band.

After the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s B Company marched through the square, they were inspected by Vice Admiral Sir David Steel and Commodore Tom Guy. Once the inspection was completed, the Port Sergeant received the Keys from His Excellency the Governor before securing the Fortress and reporting “All’s well”.



