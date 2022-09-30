Government Extend Assistance To Mitigate Rising Cost Of Fuel

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2022 .

The Government of Gibraltar has announced that the reduced tariff on fuel for motor vehicles will be further extended until 6th January.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This continued assistance aims to help mitigate the impact of the exponential rise in the price of fuel that is being experienced throughout Europe, and is expected to continue throughout the winter.

This measure applies to motor vehicles only and does not apply to fuel for vessels or other pleasure craft.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The rising cost of filling up at the petrol pump is unprecedented and I’m pleased to be in a position to further extend the measures put in place in April to help offset the cost to motorists and hauliers. Similar measures have also been extended in Spain, and the continued assistance by HMGoG ensures that Gibraltarians do not feel the need to fill up across the border instead of at local petrol stations.’





