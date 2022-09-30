Breast Cancer Awareness Talk

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2022 .

The GHA, led by Ms Christina Macano will be hosting a series of Breast Cancer Awareness Talks on Thursday 6th October, from 4 to 6pm at the University of Gibraltar.

The issues that will be discussed include:



Breast Screening in Gibraltar



Chemotherapy advances and experiences



Radiotherapy uses in Breast Cancer



Breast Cancer Genetics Gibraltar – which will be delivered by Dr Terri McVeigh from the Royal Marsden



Members of the public interested in attending should email the GHA at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and request an invitation. There will be a BSL Interpreter and Hearing Loop available on the day. Members of the public who require any special assistance/requirements should include this when requesting their invitation.



Lead in Breast Cancer services, Ms Christina Macano, said: “October is Breast Awareness month. As a Breast team we want our community to get to know us. We want to take away that fear of not accessing medical services. We want people to know what symptoms to look out for, and why screening mammograms are so important. It’s imperative that people attend their Doctor early if they notice any changes in their breasts that could potentially be a cancer. Early diagnosis cancers can have excellent prognosis. We want to use this opportunity to show the public what services we provide and how our Breast Team is working within the GHA. I work with an incredible team of professionals who are all here to support you and provide their best medical expertise which we want to share with you. “



Director General of the GHA, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: “This is a great initiative on behalf of the Breast Cancer services team. It is really important to continue raising awareness on a disease which affects so many people. Members of the public are invited to attend so they can ask questions to our professionals and learn about the work the GHA is already carrying out. It is another example of the GHA involving the community in refreshing and developing the service.”



