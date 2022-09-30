COVID-19 Booster and Seasonal Flu Vaccines

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2022 .

The GHA will offer a COVID-19 booster vaccine that provides immunity against both the original and Omicron variants of the virus this autumn. This will be offered in conjunction with a Seasonal Influenza vaccine. Both vaccines are safe to be administered at the same time.

The Director of Public Health has recommended a COVID-19 booster vaccine for specified groups. This booster is different from previous versions of the vaccine as, in addition to boosting immunity to the original variants of the virus, this booster also provides immunity against the Omicron variant.



A COVID-19 booster will be offered to those who meet one of the following criteria:



- Over 50 years old



- Have a long term health condition



- Live with someone who is immunocompromised: an indication of this is someone who received a letter from the GHA advising them that they are at more risk of the complications from COVID-19 and if they develop symptoms should call 111 to be assessed for eligibility for receiving antiviral medication



- Is pregnant



- Live in a closed residential setting such as ERS or the prison



- Health and social care workers



The Director of Public Health is expecting a challenging winter with regards to the flu; the Australian flu season this year has specifically affected children and the virus has been more virulent than usual. The last two winters also saw lower levels of social mixing than normal, and therefore both children and adults will have lower levels of natural immunity from the usual winter viruses. The effects of this are being seen worldwide, with unusual disease patterns emerging globally.



A seasonal influenza vaccine will be offered to those who meet one of the following criteria:



- Primary school children (if there is additional supply it will be offered to older school children)



- Aged over 50 years old



- Have a long term health condition



- Live with someone who is immunocompromised: an indication of this is someone who received a letter from the GHA advising them that they are at more risk of the complications from COVID-19 and if they develop symptoms should call 111 to be assessed for eligibility for receiving antiviral medication



- Is pregnant



- Live in a closed residential setting such as ERS or the prison



- Health and social care workers



The seasonal influenza vaccine will be administered to primary school children using a nasal spray. This is because research studies show that children develop a better immune response when having the vaccine delivered up their nose through a spray rather than an injection. The flu vaccine will be offered to children because this helps to protect them from developing influenza and passing it on to older members of the community who may develop more severe consequences of the illness. This is particularly important in Gibraltar because of the role that extended families undertake with childcare.



Those who are eligible for these vaccines will be invited for an appointment. Clinics will be held from 1:00pm to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.



An information leaflet on both the COVID-19 booster and Seasonal Influenza vaccines is available on the Public Health Gibraltar website.



The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘I strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of these vaccines. Both COVID-19 and the flu are nasty viruses, with dangerous consequences for those who are more vulnerable. Vaccination continues to be the best possible way of protecting yourself and your loved ones.’



