Garcia At Conservative Party Conference In Birmingham

Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2022 .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia is in Birmingham at the annual conference of the UK Conservative Party, while the Chief Minister has left for New York in order to address the Fourth Committee of the United Nations.

A statement from the Government follows below:

TheGibraltarGovernmentReception provided the opportunity to engage with some three hundred delegates including diplomats, Ministers, UK Members of the House of Commons and of the House of Lords all in one venue.

In addition to this, Dr Garcia was able to meet separately with other relevant politicians. This included the new Chief Whip Wendy Morton MP, herself a former Minister for Europe with responsibility for Gibraltar. The meeting withWendy Morton provided a good opportunity to catch up with the ongoing treaty negotiations and the work for a Non Negotiated Outcome (NNO) if no treaty is possible. Wendy Morton and Dr Garcia co-chaired the NNO UK-Gibraltar Board at one point.

The Deputy Chief Minister also took the opportunity to meet with Ministers and representatives from different parts of the Commonwealth including representatives from Australia, the Falkand Islands, Jersey and the Isle of Man among others.

Dr Garcia met separately with the Chief Minister of Jersey Kristina Moore and Dr Jim Robinson Head of UK and European Affairs, in order to discuss issues of common interest. The Treasury Minister of the Isle of Man Alexander Allinson was among those who called at the Gibraltar stand.

The Deputy Chief Minister will take advantage of the visit to renew contact with Conservative friends of Gibraltar, in particular Sir Bob Neil MP, the Chairman of the All Party Group and Sir Graham Brady MP Chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers. Among the different events are those organised by the Ambassador of the European Union to the United Kingdom and one to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falkland’s War.

Commenting on the visit, Dr Garcia said:

“The packed Gibraltar Government Reception and the constant stream of visitors to the Gibraltar stand in the main exhibition hall are evidence of the solid support that Gibraltar continues to enjoy among the leadership and the members of the Conservative Party. In addition to this, separate one to one meetings provided for more focussed discussion and the different events around the conference venue allowed for wider lobbying opportunities.”

The Gibraltar Government has a presence at all the main party conferences and this provides a valuable interface, all in one place, with politicians from across the political spectrum. The Government is supported at the party conferences by UK Representative Dominique Searle and the staff of Gibraltar House in London.





