Introduction to Youth Work Training Certificate Presentation

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2022 .

Twelve successful candidates have recently completed an ‘Introduction to Youth Work Skills’ training. This voluntary training is designed and delivered by the Gibraltar Youth Service senior team.

Last week the Minister for Youth, Steven Linares, presented certificates to all successful participants that had completed the training.



This cohort of trainees had been actively engaged in Youth Work training since January 2022. The training content has consisted of the basics to more tailor made elements of the youth work curriculum and covered safeguarding children in the youth work setting, knowing and understanding young people, supporting LGBTQ+ in the youth work context, mental health first aid training, informal and social education, coaching and mentoring skills in the youth work setting.



The trainees have spent a maximum of nine months on a placement in local youth clubs receiving support and mentoring from the youth work staff at all times.



For more information please visit www.youth.gi



