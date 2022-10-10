Every Child Needs A Home: Fostering Information Evening

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2022 .

The Care Agency are continuing their ‘Every Child Needs a Home’ campaign, focused on finding placements for children who can’t live at home or with their extended family.

A statement from the Care Agency follows below:

In recent years, the need for fostering has increased in Gibraltar. The Care Agency are holding a free information evening for anyone interested in fostering a child, offering potential Foster Carers the opportunity to learn more from their expert team about the recruitment process, the skills required, the training provided and the support offered throughout the experience.

Those interested in fostering a child are welcome to attend the fostering information evening on Tuesday 25th October at 4:30pm at the Mid Harbour Family Centre. To book a place, please call the Care Agency on 200 78528 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The CEO of the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas, said: ‘Fostering can be an extremely rewarding experience and the need for foster carers in Gibraltar has increased in recent years. I strongly encourage anyone interesting in fostering to attend this information evening because every child needs a home.’



