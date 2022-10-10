‘Gibraltar Our Sacred Earth, Our Sense of Place’ Now At GEMA

The art exhibition ‘Gibraltar Our Sacred Earth, Our Sense of Place’, which was launched in London in September is now on show at the GEMA Gallery on Montagu Bastion.

The exhibition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture showcases the work of nine Gibraltarian artists each presenting a different relationship to the Rock, interpreting the theme in different ways.

The show at Bermondsey Project Space saw a positive response with several sales, plenty of interest and networking contacts made. With the works now back on the Rock the organisers feltit would be of value to the community to also have an opportunity to view the exhibition, which will see a slightly different curation.

The show which is varied and thought-provoking gives a snapshot of Gibraltar, its culture, history, heritage, people and community. Artists have produced material depicting a bygone Gibraltar, sacred areas, traditional patios, forgotten corners, nostalgic moments and more through oils, acrylics, photographs, mixed media work and video. You can access online catalogue via

https://www.flipsnack.com/7FD6EEFF8D6/new-flipbook/full-view.html





