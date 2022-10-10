104th Anniversary Of Armistice Day

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2022 .

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the signing of the Armistice to signal the end of World War One “the War to end all Wars”, on the 11th November 1918.

As in previous years, the occasion will be celebrated with a short ceremony at the Lobby of Parliament House on Friday 11th November. The two-minute silence will be marked by the firing of a gun by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at 11:00hrs. A Bugler will then sound the Last Post and wreaths will be laid.



His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos, will be leading the ceremony. Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch.



Invited attendees will lay wreaths during the ceremony. Associations and Organisations who are interested in laying a wreath at the conclusion of the ceremony should contact the PA to HW the Mayor on tel 200 47592 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by no later than Tuesday 25th October 2022.



For more information, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or tel 200 47592



