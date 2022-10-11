Minister Send Best Wishes To National Teams Competing Away From Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2022 .

Both the Gibraltar Pool Association and the Gibraltar Netball Association will be involved in international competition during the coming week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

A representative squad from the Gibraltar Pool Association left late last week to compete in the World Blackball Championships being held in Albi, France. They will be up against the likes of England, Scotland and Wales to name but a few of the participating nations. The event concludes on the 15th October.

The Gibraltar Netball Senior squad now better known as the Champions will be travelling to Glasgow to compete in the Europe Netball World Cup Qualifiers. The squad will face hosts Scotland, Northern Ireland,Republic ofIreland,Wales and Isle of Man. The competition will be run in a round robin format with final standings determining qualification for the World Cup to be held in Cape Town, South Africa in 2023.

Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares sends his regards to both teams adding that:

“It is great to see that things have returned to normal and the Gibraltar flag is once again flying high attop class competitions. On behalf of the people of Gibraltar I wish both the GPA and the GNA all the best at their respective events where they will once again be exceptional ambassadors for Gibraltar. All the best!!”





