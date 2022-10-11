Government Committed To Making Gibraltar Dementia Friendly

Yesterday, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, alongside cabinet colleagues met with  the Chairperson of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society Daphne Alcantara. This  follows a Dementia Friends session held at No.6 Convent Place last month.  

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “I was delighted to meet with Daphne this  morning and discuss, in detail, how we can make Gibraltar Dementia Friendly and get all  Government ministries working together to achieve this objective. The Government has done a lot  to better the quality of life of those living with Dementia, not least with the creation of a  specialised Day Care Centre and residential facility, but we must now go one step further and  make the whole of Gibraltar Dementia Friendly. However much we have done, we will always have  to do more.”



