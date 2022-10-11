Government Committed To Making Gibraltar Dementia Friendly

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2022 .

Yesterday, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, alongside cabinet colleagues met with the Chairperson of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society Daphne Alcantara. This follows a Dementia Friends session held at No.6 Convent Place last month.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “I was delighted to meet with Daphne this morning and discuss, in detail, how we can make Gibraltar Dementia Friendly and get all Government ministries working together to achieve this objective. The Government has done a lot to better the quality of life of those living with Dementia, not least with the creation of a specialised Day Care Centre and residential facility, but we must now go one step further and make the whole of Gibraltar Dementia Friendly. However much we have done, we will always have to do more.”





