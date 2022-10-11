Data Protection In A World Of Sharenting

11 October 2022

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, as Information Commissioner, is committed to increasing awareness about the importance of privacy and the impact data protection may have on our daily lives, particularly in view of the highly networked and interconnected online world in which we live. The emergence of digitalised services, and widespread dependency on the online environment, demand as much attention as the more conventional data processing activities that take place in an offline setting. With this in mind, the Information Commissioner has today launched a new public campaign (the “Campaign”) that will seek to focus on the prevalence of “sharenting” in Gibraltar.

A statement from the GRA follows below:

Sharenting is the practice of parents (and/or guardians) publicising content about their child(ren) on social networking sites. When images or information about children are posted online, there is sometimes little understanding or regard to the fact that, in essence, a digital footprint is being created for the child(ren). This may have an impact

on a child’s digital identity, privacy and even safety.

The Campaign’s launch includes an online multiple-choice survey targeting parents/guardians in Gibraltar (the “Survey”), which will be followed by a series of infographics and an accompanying awareness-raising audio-visual. The Survey consists of 15 questions, is fully anonymised, and should take approximately 5 minutes to complete. All published material, including the Survey, will be uploaded to the GRA’s

website and shared on the GRA’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. The Survey can also be found within the following link: https://forms.microsoft.com/r/6hccnDc83D.

The Information Commissioner encourages the public to help raise awareness by viewing and sharing the social media posts. Parents and guardians are particularly encouraged to participate in this initiative by completing the Survey, which has been launched with the best interests of children in mind.

To conclude the Campaign, a report highlighting the Survey’s key findings, analysis and conclusions will be published on Data Protection Day 2023 (28th January 2023).





