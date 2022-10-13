Gibraltar Botanic Gardens And AWCP To Host A ‘Frightfully Fun Open Day’

Written by YGTV Team on 13 October 2022 .

The Gibraltar Botanic Gardens and the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park will be hosting a ‘Frightfully Fun Open Day’ in celebration of Halloween on Sunday October 30th.

A statement follows below:

This promises to be a frightfully spooky day, full of fun ghoulish surprises. Activities commence at 2pm until 6pm and include; a ‘Thrilling’ performance from Stylos Dance Academy, Family Thriller Dance Class, Pumpkin Carving Competition, Digital Scavenger Hunt, Halloween Photo Competition, Lawn Games, Entrance to the Wildlife Park, Feast for the Beasts, Creepy Crawlers Experience, ‘Bad to the Bone’ Halloween Quiz and Prizes for the Best Costumes!!

Please note: This is a ticketed event and it will commence with the Stylos Performance at the George Don Gates at 2pm. Tickets will be available from buytickets.gi. Tickets must be shown at each included activity.

Cash can be used for additional activities (card payments can be made at the AWCP for some): ‘Creepy Crawlers Experience’, Face Painting, Arts & Crafts as well as Finger Food & Soft Drinks. Any purchases you make on the day will also include a raffle ticket for the chance to win some awesome prizes!

All money raised will be going to the Wildlife Charity and the new Alameda Education Centre.