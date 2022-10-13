Unite Condemns Online Abuse of Teachers

Written by YGTV Team on 13 October 2022 .

Unite says that its membership has its “full trust” when carrying out their roles and responsibilities.

A statement from the union continued: “Our teachers perform a valuable and complex function in our society. They work hard, not only for our children to reach their full academic potential but also for our children to grow up to be responsible and respectful members of civil society.



“In support of our teachers as a bastion of civil society, Unite the Union roundly condemns the abuse that has been hurled at certain members of the teaching profession for doing their jobs with care, commitment and professionalism. They do not deserve this, it has no place in our Gibraltar and we will not tolerate it.



“All possible actions to uphold the standing and reputation of the profession will be considered.”