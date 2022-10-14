Learning Disability Services And Positive Behaviour Support Qualification

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2022 .

Learning Disability Services have organised for key Care Agency managers and health care professionals to participate in an intensive course in Positive Behaviour Support.

At the beginning of September 2021, they commenced the accredited continuing professional development course, in conjunction with the British Institute of Learning Disabilities (BILD). The course was completed this spring, and the candidates are now qualified Functional Behaviour Assessors and Coaches in managing behaviour.

BILD define the following: “Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) is about working in partnership with people, treating them with dignity and respect and enabling them have a better life.

All behaviours have a meaning. Positive Behaviour Support aims to understand what behaviours that challenge tell us so that the person’s needs can be met in better ways. The way the person is supported often has to change to achieve this and this needs to be regularly reviewed by all the people involved.

PositiveBehaviour Supportis an approach that puts the person atthe centre to make systems work for the person. We give the right support at the right time so people can thrive to their potential.”

This type of continuing professional development education equips staff with the necessary tools, skills and expertise to be able to ensure services are providing evidence-based care, in accordance with relevant frameworks and codes of practice.

The Care Agency’s CEO, Carlos Banderas awarded staff with their certificates at an official presentation at the Mayor’s Parlour, hosted by His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD, to mark this achievement. Mr Banderas has expressed how pleased he is to see this project come to fruition, as it is fundamental that, “the Care Agency provides staff the competences to enable the standards expected of a professional service,that places the needs ofthe service users atthe centre of care.” This is mirrored by the Honourable Albert Isola, who says, “I am committed to investing in the essential continuing professional development of professionals who support people with learning disabilities. It is paramount that training is consistent with best practice and service development”.





