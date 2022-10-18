Literature Week Lightning Talks

Gibraltar Literature Week will be holding ‘Lightning Talks’ as part of the week long programme of events.

A statement from GCS follows below:

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, the evening will see a selection of speakers that will inspire, engage and enthral in ten minute presentations. These talks promise to be fun and entertaining whilst shedding a spotlight on some curious literary journeys and related experiences.

The audience will learn about an international writer and illustrator’s residency held on the Rock; the experiences of a young writer as he completes his first novella; writing for the stage; becoming an established author on Amazon, and a joint school writing project where students have written content for their younger counterparts.

The Lightning Talks will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. Tickets are available from buytickets.gi. More details on the programme and the week in general on culture.gi

If you have any queries, please contact GCS Development Department on 200 41961 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.