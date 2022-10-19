Minister Daryanani On Board Regent Seven Seas Splendor

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2022 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, was invited onto the Regent Seven Seas Splendor cruise ship that arrived at the Gibraltar port last Friday.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minster and his team were welcomed by Captain Luciano Montesanto and were taken on a tour of the ship. Although this was not an inaugural call, the traditional exchange of gifts took place to mark the visit of the Minister on board.

Minister Daryanani was interviewed by a UK film crew who are producing a special segment on Gibraltar cruising. He was also interviewed by the written cruise press.

The Hon Vijay Daryanani commented: “This was an excellent opportunity to showcase Gibraltar as a cruising destination. Regent have a magnificent product and I am delighted that they are including us in their itineraries. It also allowed me to speak with the UK cruise press who were onboard and took considerable interest in what we had to offer and our long term plans. All in all, great marketing and promotion for our Gibraltar”.





