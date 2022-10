Terry Cartwright Memorial Event

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2022 .

The GSD will be holding a small memorial tribute to Terry Cartwright tomorrow Thursday 20 October at 6pm at the Party’s offices at College Lane.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The event will be a gathering of Terry’s immediate family, Party officers, former Ministers, Executive members and members who worked closely with Terry during her many years of service and contribution to the GSD.