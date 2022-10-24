Five New Recruits For The Royal Gibraltar Regiment

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment have announced that five new recruits have passed out from Infantry Training Centre Catterick. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Family and friends gathered to watch Private Elder, Private Rowarth, Private Paredes  Almonte, Private Maxwell and Private Posso march out in their passing out parade after  spending six months in ITC Catterick.  

During training, the recruits covered topics such as personal administration, weapons  training, drills, fieldcraft, fitness and teamwork as well as being taught the importance of  discipline, integrity, loyalty, and respect for others. The recruits learn that being a soldier is  about putting others first and having the courage to know the right thing to do in any given  situation. 

The Combat Infantry Course builds up skills and fitness at a gradual pace. This  involves learning individual skills first, followed by Section and then Platoon skills, ending  with an assessment in which all subjects must be passed. 

During the passing out ceremony, recruits are awarded based on their performances  throughout training. Private Elder received an award for Best Fitness within his platoon. He  was called out to collect his metal tankard in the presence of his proud parents and younger  brother.  

The recruits will now take some well-earned time off so they can resettle back into normal  life in Gibraltar and embrace a new way of life as a Barbarian in the Royal Gibraltar  Regiment. 



