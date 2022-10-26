GHA Board To Host Public Session

Written by YGTV Team on 26 October 2022 .

The GHA Board will host a Public Session at 6:00pm on 14th November at the University of Gibraltar.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

This meeting is rescheduled from that planned for the 13th September, which was cancelled in line with the period of National Mourning for Her Majesty the Late Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend for an update on the latest developments within the GHA. Those who wish to attend are required to book a seat in advance by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as places are limited. Any additional assistance or access requirements e.g. BSL Interpreter or Hearing Loop should be included in the booking request by 7th November.

The GHA Chair, Prof Ian Cumming, said: ‘I look forward to an engaging and fruitful meeting with patients and other stakeholders as the GHA actively works to improve its service.’





