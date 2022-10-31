Halloween Metal Concert At GASA Clubhouse

Last week there was a Halloween Metal Concert that took place at the GASA Clubhouse.

A statement from MAG follows below:

It was a night of nostalgia as this venue used to host most of the local concert around 2 decades ago. Apart from watching one uplifting set by Fearless in Motions performing covers from Slipnot, Linkin Park and Pantera, we were lucky to celebrate (without knowing) the success of yet another local band in Spotify.

wecandividebyzero is formed by Tristan Howes, Sam Cottam and Chris Osbourne. This 3 piece Metal band has been away from performing live for over 7 years. Throughout this time they have been working on original material and this week they released in spotify their single Party Tricks (can be heard on https://spoti.fi/3zg8yKA ). Whilst they were performing their tight set on stage, we learned that their single reached 3000 views with most of these hits in Finland. This is just the beginning as we can see the band receiving positive feedback due to the quality of their tracks and how well they take care of their sound on stage.

A spokeperson from MAG said "It is always a proud moment for us when our members release new material which they work really hard on whilst also spending a lot of time and money in recording. 3000 hits means that the band is doing something right and also serve to put Gibraltar in the map, especially when you find out that their songs is reaching countries like Finland."

For those who enjoys Metal Rock, check these guys out, follow them on Facebook and Instagram and make sure you turn up to their next concert where they will probably be performing their new tracks. Definately a band worth looking out for, get your tickets for their next event, they will not disappoint.

Pic by Daniel Ghio