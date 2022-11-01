Local Company LETK9 Services Provides Training In South Africa

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2022 .

In early October, instructors from locally registered company LETK9 Services flew over to Polokwane, South Africa to provide training to various Anti Poaching Teams, Search and Rescue and Private Security Companies.

Together with Miguel Angel Carbajal Porto, author of the book "Mantrailing. My Dogs, My Masters", and as certified instructors of the "Carbajal Method" Louis Baglietto and Eddie Pisarello formed part of a three man team to provide new techniques as per the "Carbajal Method"



During the five day seminar, techniques on human tracking based on scent discrimination were put into practice, from initiation to advanced levels working with highly trained and professional South African dog teams, working in anti poaching for the protection of wild animals, Search and Rescue and Security work at various parks, including the famous Kruger Park.



Scent discrimination tracking dogs will follow a specific human trail, after the dogs have taken up the scent of the fugitive/ missing person from an item belonging to that person, and will track down that person irrespective of any other human or animal contamination.