Christmas Fair Attractions 2022

02 November 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced that the Christmas Fair attractions will once again feature throughout the festive period.

The attractions will be based at John Mackintosh Square from Saturday 26th November 2022 to Sunday 8th January 2023 and will be open from 12pm to 7pm.

All rides will be priced at £3.

The Christmas Fair attractions come at no cost to Government as costs, including insurance, are met by the fair stallholders.